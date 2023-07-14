Due to the forecast of rains, the bombardment of clouds will beginbut with the possibility that be suspended if there is a lot of precipitation, according to the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas. The rains that are predicted and of which it is said will be very copious could fill the dams, so they cannot be supersaturated with the stimulation of rainfall. In the event that it did not rain as much, as has been predicted, the bombing could be carried out, but it would be less than last year. Although the benefits of cloud bombardment have already been clarified by the authorities, there are many people who disagree with the technique and pray that there is rain for the mountainous area and that the dams fill up.

Trigueros began to receive payment for the harvest they delivered months ago, but this is running very slowly. There are very few producers in Valle del Carrizo who have received the money from the production, so the financing interest is running. The president of the Union of Agricultural Producers of Valle del Carrizo, Baltazar Hernández, maintains that due to this situation and others, there will practically be “tables.” Because if the payment is slow, you can already imagine when they are going to give you the support if the federal and state governments keep their word. Actually, they are worse off than the corn growers.

Those who do not lose hope that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador help them are the agricultural producers of Sinaloa, since they assure that they will come to their support for those farmers who fell into overdue portfolio by not being able to market their crops. Baltazar Valdez, president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, has said that there are many producers who sold their crops at market prices and are in the red, practically in past-due loans, so they see it as wise to ask the president of Mexico to implement some Mechanism to support those who are in overdue portfolio.

JUST A FEW DAYS AGO The president of Anapsin in Guasave pointed out that all the producers that were left out of the Segalmex program would go bankruptWell, they were selling a ton of corn for 4,700 pesos, but now that the price has already fallen to 4,200, in some cases, the outlook has become sadder for them. Modesto López Leal said that this only confirms that for the next cycle many will not be able to pay the credits acquired, so it seems very difficult for them to plant.

There is no other and agricultural producers will have to come to terms with the fact that the way the fields were made to work is over. On Wednesday, Jaime Montes Salas, Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock in Sinaloa, met with the state manager of FIRA in Sinaloa, José Luis Alcántar, to follow up on financing programs for small producers and analyze options for the next agricultural cycle. in the entity. Everything indicates that the large producers in Sinaloa will have to look for bank schemes if they want to continue working the land.