Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- producers of corn and wheat from the North of the State of Sinaloa took with a lot of skepticism the announcement made by the secretary of government, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezexpressed in the sense that favorable news will come for the field.

For Baltazar Valdez Armentía, president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, it is just a political game plus pre-announcing good news for the countryside.

He pointed out that if there was really good news for the countryside, and particularly for the good marketing of corn and wheat crops, they should have been released yesterday.

He considered that the only thing that is achieved with this type of statement is to make the difficult and desperate environment that is already present among the men of the field due to the lack of definition of the prices for their crops even more difficult, even positions like these could push them towards radicalization.

seeing is believing

For his part, Baltazar Hernández Encinas, president of the Union of Wheat Producers of the Carrizo Valley, said that Adán Augusto spoke as a politician, they really have doubts that the offer is real, but he did speak as an official, it is likely that if it is offered the solution to the marketing problem of corn and wheat.

“We will know that in a few more days,” he said.