It’s been a couple of days since it was released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the anticipated franchise meeting where Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other members of the cast of the films in the franchise got together to talk about all kinds of anecdotes. As we told you a while ago, its producers made a mistake with one of the photographs shown during the special, but now they have promised to correct it.

Basically, a photograph of Emma roberts instead of one of Emma Watson, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice. Thanks to the community, the producers of this special realized what happened and as part of some statements offered to the portal Entertainment Weekly, They assured that they will be correcting this error in the course of today.

Beyond these statements, their producers did not give details about why something like this happened, but surely there was a confusion about the names of both actresses, in addition to the fact that they also share certain facial features and it would not be the first time that someone has confused them.

Editor’s note: At least your editors recognized it and will do something about it. I mean, this is a very small error but one that caught the attention of the community. They haven’t shown the photo they will use to replace Roberts’s yet, but hopefully they won’t be wrong again.

Via: EW