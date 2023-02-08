NOR THE NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL or Trusts Established in Connection with the Agriculture have been options for Sinaloan producers. He bureaucratism has discouraged the country men that they have chosen to look for other funding sources due to the slowness of the procedures. And it is that some institutions warn them that they could deliver the requested resources for up to a month. By then, their crops would be at risk, especially the cornnot having money for the purchase of inputs so that there is production in this autumn-winter season.

IN PRACTICAL TERMS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF THE 4T ABANDONED good luck to the Sinaloan producers because it is almost impossible to obtain credit in the financial institutions that are contemplated after the suspension of the flow of money by the National Development Finance. Thus, the liquid guarantee formula did not help them much with the Trusts Established in Relation to Agriculture (FIRA). at least in ahome the producers go to the banks and ask them for the pearls of the virgins in a matter of paperwork. Wouldn’t they have the resources in 15 days? They already passed and nothing. And the leaders of the organizations forgot the action plan they had to resume the credits.

WHAT HAPPENED A DAYS AGO WITH THE 43 DAY LABORERS OF CHIHUAHUA in Field 35, ahomewhere they kept them in Inhuman conditions, It is an alert for the authorities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Labor to verify the conditions in which these workers perform throughout sinaloa. Now that they have made their situation public and filed a complaint with the Labor Conciliation Center they do not even reach an agreement so that they are paid what corresponds. The entity is listed as the barn of Mexico and has earned a reputation actions such as the one that occurred to the workers of Chihuahua damage the image and dignity of Sinaloa.

AFTER A TOUR THROUGH THE FIELDS OF THE MUNICIPALITIES OF ÉVORA (Angostura, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado) from the researchers of the National Institute of Forestry, Agriculture and Livestock Research (Inifap) it was determined that the presence of beneficial insects and the climatic conditions have benefited much more than the damages that were registered in the cultivation fields of beans, chickpeas and sorghum. The technical manager of the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley, José Fredi Camacho Pérez. It is assured that if the climate continues as it has been up to now, there will be no major impact and it is hoped that a good harvest can be had.

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS IN GUASAVE and a large part of the state they have adopted the fumigation of crops using drones instead of small planes, especially in areas where there are houses near the land, since It is forbidden to throw away the fumigant in this type of case, asserted Gustavo Rojo Plascencia. The president of the Fundación Produce pointed out that using a plane or a drone has the same cost for the farmer, and although it is difficult to change the culture of spraying with small planes, at least it is positive that this technology is applied by throwing this liquid near populated areasSo you have more control of the situation.