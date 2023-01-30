The third episode of the series The Last of Us It presented a great deviation in terms of the video game. Since Bill’s story was almost completely changed to let us see his relationship with Frank in detail. Now its creators talk about how they decided this.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series producers Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin discussed the changes. Craig Mazin pushed them the most, while Druckman wanted to keep things very faithful. mWhile he wanted scenes like the one with the refrigerator trap, Mazin told him that they should dig deeper into Bill. Mainly because television gave them this license.

‘When you write for television you don’t have gameplay and you want to see the characters doing different things. We already saw people scared, in danger, hiding in fear of getting hurt or dying in the first two episodes. I need something different now. We have this man who is sure. Now let’s talk about this Frank guy. It was there when I saw that we had the opportunity to do many things’. Mazin commented on this change in The Last of Us.

They both talked about how Bill in the game is supposed to be a reflection of what could happen with Joel. Since not wanting any kind of attachment, he ended up as a lonely survivor and on the verge of madness. Within the series they decided to change their loneliness, but the plot still remains. The outcome of the story makes Joel worry more about taking care of Ellie. What do you think of these changes?

How much did The Last of Us series change Bill’s story?

In the video game we meet Bill as a survivor who lives totally alone in a town. Joel and Ellie look for him to get a vehicle that will allow them to reach their destination faster.. Of course, to achieve this they must face hordes of infected and avoid Bill’s multiple traps.

In The Last of Us series, Bill starts out similarly, but changes when he meets Frank. Both establish a loving relationship of years that we see unfold on screen. Although they do not interact as such with Joel and Ellie, in the end they fulfill the same objective as in the game. Have you already seen the episode?

