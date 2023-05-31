The president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, Baltazar Valdez Armentía, focused its batteries on “nationalizing the movement” of the corn and wheat producers that demand a price of 7,000 pesos for a ton of corn and 8,000 for wheat, in addition to the fact that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of whom he does not speak in good terms, guarantees its commercialization. And that began, along with others from Sinaloa, by participating in the demonstration that those from Sonora have, in Ciudad Obregón where leaders from Baja California and Chihuahua were also present. However, he is in contact with other leaders of 21 states of the Republic who could be a headache for the Lopez Obrador government. The stellar moment of him will be next Tuesday at the National Palace. Little by little, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, believed that they were going to stay with their arms crossed, waiting for when he felt like receiving them again.

The Secretary of Agriculture in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, already registers activity on his social networks again. Since the Rules of Operation and Operative Mechanics of the emerging Program for the acquisition and commercialization of 500 thousand tons of white corn by the government of Sinaloa have already been published, this interaction returns. For some time the Secretary of Agriculture he has been questioned about the little action he has had with the agricultural sectorSince they have mentioned, little has been done for the Sinaloan countryside. Let’s hope that he will be seen more active in defending agricultural producers.

The Association of Farmers of the Culiacán River already issued the alert voice. If an agreement is not reached soon to sell the production of white corn at profitable pricesthe warehouses are going to collapse. And it seems that there is nowhere to store 4 million tons of corn that are still pending. Nobody wants to sell to wait for guaranteed prices from Segalmex. The situation now seems like a race against time.

After the warning they issued a few days ago, This week users of the Guasave Irrigation Module would be demonstrating outside one of the Banamex branches in the city, after four months ago they reported that their account was hacked and 1.5 million pesos were stolen. And although they are told that the money will be replaced, this has not happened yet. Modesto López Leal, president of said hydro-agricultural body, pointed out that it is useless for them that the bank recognizes that the fault was theirs, since what they occupy is money, especially at this time, when they cannot even sell their corn due to lack of Price.

Expectations of a good rainy season fuel the hopes of rainfed farmers because with this it will allow them to sow crops such as sesame, sorghum and peanuts without concern, assured the president of the Campesino Committee number 13 based in Mocorito, Alfonso Acedo Sánchez. For now, it is expected that by mid-June the removal of the earth will be finished, since they estimate that the first rains will appear before June 24 and they already hope that this season will be good, due to two critical years due to drought. so cruel that it has been recorded.