Weekend, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya gave good news for development agricultural from Sinaloa. In the Expenditure budget 2023 are insured economic items for advance in the construction of the Santa María dam, in Rosario, and Picachos, in Mazatlán. Both projects would integrate 55,000 hectares of crops to irrigation systems, which will trigger an unprecedented development. Well, this is if both projects do not continue to be delayed and come to a successful conclusion, for which continuous and punctual management will be required.

It is not clear if it is by line or by own conviction, but there is a current of morenistas in Sinaloa that demand that the elimination of pesticides apply now and nothing to postpone it to make it gradual. Within this current it is said that there are the local Morenista deputies of Ahome, especially Cecilia Covarrubias. And it is that they support the decree of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to clean the field of contamination from agrochemicals. The argument that the deputies put forward is that the farmers had a long time to adapt to the new policies in the field in the era of the 4T that are aimed at cleaning up the land. But from what is seen, farmers ask for the last chance in this agricultural cycle.

What is true is that sooner or later producers will have to change the chip in terms of the process in which they make their land produce and start using environmentally friendly inputs, said the director of Ciidir, Juan Carlos Sainz Hernández. And it is that although it is understood that they are years and years of habit, and that they would even have to lose love for a part of their production, the land will begin to collect a bill for everything that has been added to maintain productive levels, and Yes or yes, they will have to opt for other strategies to meet the food demand in Mexico. The most important thing is also to stop once and for all the incidence of cancer cases related precisely to the use of agrochemicals. Change is urgent and for the benefit of all.

Sinaloa berry growers can be proud, since these are the main Mexican agri-food products that arrive in Qatar. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, the export of strawberries to this country generated income of 1,788 million dollars. It is attractive to know these figures, since the quality of products that are generated in the region reach high quality standards. Now it is necessary that the federal authorities also grant facilities for investment in order to grow in the production of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or raspberries and maintain the presence of food from the Mexican countryside in more countries.

The great threat is the worm for crops. In Mocorito, they put their batteries in advance to combat this problem before the chickpea plants in full development suffer havoc. José Alfonso Acedo, leader of the Peasant Committee 13, is the one who leads the actions that are being carried out to overcome this situation, which in past seasons has caused heavy losses for farmers.