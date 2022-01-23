Sinaloa.- 90 days were enough, so that businessman Rigoberto Armienta could harvest a fruit that normally does not occur in the Sinaloa region.

stop being exclusive

Is about hatter nut and acorn squash, whichs are not highly commercialized in the region, since normally it is el United States and Canadian public who likes to consume it.

“It is a product very focused on the Canadian and American communities, since they are the ones who produce it for consumption in their country.”

The two articles, he specified, are used by the foreign public to make creams or soups, very appetizing for the palate.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 23 on Covid-19

one more option

He recalled that it was during October of last year when he began the adventure to produce both fruits in agricultural fields in the south of the municipality.

After three months of waiting, he commented that the first hatter nut and acorn squashes, whose seeds had been brought from the neighboring country to the north, began to have the right size, so he began cutting them.

The businessman clarified that it is necessary to put an end to the myths that such or such fruits cannot be produced in the region, whose harvest could be considered good if it was planted at the correct growth time.

Possible export

Rigoberto Armienta recognized the life span of both gourds, since after they are cut they can be on the shelf for up to five months.

“These fruits are part of a catalog of hard squashes in the world, so it is not ruled out that their production continues in southern Sinaloa.”

With the first production test of both plants, he said he is thinking big about a possible export to the United States or Canada.

In the port, both types of pumpkin are sold in establishments selling organic products, whose value is 60 pesos a piece, while in an American supermarket it can be bought for up to 1 dollar and 39 cents a pound.

He regretted that in Mexico there is still no market for this fruit, since they normally buy it as an ornament, mainly when Halloween is celebrated.

The data

Its use

Both the hutter nut and the acorn squash are highly demanded by the public in the United States and Canada, who like to acquire it for the preparation of creams or soups, which are part of the gastronomy of restaurants in both countries.

Read more: Closes 2021 with 27 thousand 386 complaints from the common jurisdiction in Sinaloa

The price

In organic product establishments, the piece of both pumpkins reaches a value of 60 pesos, while in foreign markets it reaches 1.39 dollars per pound.