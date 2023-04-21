Leaders of the agricultural organizations of sinaloa and the producers agreed to give Governor Rubén Rocha Moya a vote of confidence and wait for the answer he brings them tomorrow from the Mexico Cityto where it will move again in follow-up to the efforts that are undertaken to achieve the fair commercialization of the corn and wheat crops.

Baltazar Hernández Encinas, president of the Union of producers of wheat from Reed Valleyindicated that they would only wait for the results of this meeting so that the organizations jointly determine the next protest actions to be undertaken, in case they do not find an echo in the federal authorities to reach $7,000 for a ton of corn and $8,000 for the wheat.

He indicated that there is great despair among the producers due to the uncertainty that still prevails at this point due to the conditions to which the commercialization of these two grains will be subject.

He stressed that the proposal that they maintain to reach $7,000 in corn and $8,000 in wheat is totally fair, since production costs increased again this year and what the producers will obtain will barely allow them to compensate for the high costs and obtain a slight profit for themselves. the care of their families.

The leader of the wheat farmers highlighted the urgency of releasing prices, since the grain harvests are already practically on top of them and will begin to take place from next week.