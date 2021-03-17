Aymara Studios Cinema, from the film’s producers Wiñaypacha (2017), announced a call for actors for his next film. The casting is aimed at women and men with the requirement that they have mastery of Aymara.

Wiñaypacha was precisely a feature film filmed in this language. Oscar Catacora, Puno director, won several awards for this film, which was also well received by national and international critics.

Registrations are made online until March 31 through this link. They ask to attach two photographs of the participant: one of the face and the other of the entire body.

The call was shared by Oscar Catacora through his social networks, where he invited people to participate in the casting. Details about the new movie have yet to be revealed.

Oscar Catacora’s film introduces us to Willka (Vicente Catacora) and Phaxsi (Rosa Nina), who maintain their religious customs and who, due to the migration of their only son, are abandoned in one of the most remote places in Peru. They face misery and the passage of time.