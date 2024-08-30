Victoria City, Mexico.- Producers urged Governor Américo Villarreal to expedite the delivery of emergency aid for agriculture for 270 million pesos that he announced almost three weeks ago and that has not been dispersed.

Guillermo Aguilar, vice president and spokesperson for the Union of Agricultural Producing Ejidos of the San Fernando Valley (UEPAP), said that the fund is essential to guarantee the planting of thousands of hectares on the border of Tamaulipas.

Aguilar said that on August 12, Villarreal promised to deliver 270 million pesos as support for the countryside. However, he criticized that to date the rules of operation have not been determined, nor have they received the resources they urgently need to prepare the land and sow.

He also indicated that another fund worth one billion pesos that Villarreal announced on May 27, after meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is still pending.

“In a context marked by the slow implementation of public policies and excessive bureaucracy,” he said, “UEPAP calls on state authorities to speed up the processes that will allow the correct allocation of the 270 million pesos destined for agricultural producers.” “This resource is essential to ensure the stability of thousands of families and strengthen agricultural production in the region,” he added. The agricultural leader rejected the search for confrontations with the State Government, but did not rule out the possibility of returning to road closures to demand payment of the 270 million pesos. “We are not looking for confrontations, but rather effective solutions that allow our producers to continue working with dignity and without administrative obstacles,” he reiterated. He also expressed that the organization only seeks to ensure that the resources reach those who truly need them, without unnecessary delays and with the transparency that the agricultural sector deserves. “In this sense, Uepap calls on the Rural Development Secretariat of the State of Tamaulipas, headed by Secretary Ing. Antonio Varela Flores and Undersecretary Eliseo Camacho, to review and streamline the operating rules so that the support becomes a tangible reality in the short term,” he stressed. “Our fight is not against individuals, but against a system that has proven to be inefficient in responding to the needs of the countryside,” he said, “we work with respect and responsibility, but with the firmness required to defend the rights of our producers.”