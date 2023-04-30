After the meeting with the general director of Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), Leonel Cota Montaño, and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, the group of “dissident” leaders of the Sinaloa agricultural organizations had a measured position and acceptance of the measures offered to resolve the commercialization of corn and wheatbut yesterday they also resumed the harsh speech, at least Baltazar Valdez, leader of United Peasants of Sinaloa. Some say that because they could not stand the pressure from the producers, who began to suspect with the docile stance they took that they had already been “dubbed”. And it is that they do not see that the problem is solved with the offer that Segalmex is going to buy the production that is ready until May and without reaching 7 thousand pesos per ton of corn. What will happen to the other production? And in the case of wheat there is not even a solution path. In addition, with the promise of the meeting with the industrialists, already “chole”.

The point is that the leader of the CNC in Sinaloa, Miguel Angel Lopez Miranda; the president of Campesinos Unidos de Sinaloa, Baltazar Valdez; Gumaro López, leader of the independent producers, among others, gave a deadline until Wednesday for a more solid federal and state government approach to the issue of corn and wheat because otherwise they will resume the protest actions, such as taking over the Pemex plant in Topolobampo. In the meeting were the leaders of Sonora who on Thursday marched on Mexico 15 from Estación Don to Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

the potter Javier Silva has every right to sue the commune for whatever he wants, asking for 500 million pesos as damage reparation!, but there is not a single one who sees his intention viable. Both the charge of moral and patrimonial damage and the amount, some consider it disproportionate. Silva feels offended because the municipal government did not create the conditions for the exhibition of his work at the Valle del Fuerte Regional Museum.

there are two positions in the municipal government of Ahome around the position of the local deputy of Morena in Ahome, Juana Minerva Vazquezthat they call her to deal with the case of the vestiges of the Sugarmill. Some call her to explain to her with apples how the project is, but others maintain that it is not because if she is interested, as she says, that as a popular representative, she approaches her. In addition, they assure that what Vázquez is really interested in is prominence and making noise and no matter how much she explains it to him, she will continue as a political slogan.

did again of yours Armando Gastelum Cota in the ejido November 20. It would not have a greater resonance because it would be one more, but it just so happens that he is a municipal official. Now he is accused of having sold a plot of land in the ejido without belonging to him. An ejidataria took the case to the assembly that agreed with her and there Armando Gastélum accepted that he had sold it and very proudly said that he would not return it. just go

