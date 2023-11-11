Garment manufacturers closed 150 factories in Bangladesh ‘indefinitely’ on Saturday. This is reported by the local police, who have also issued charges against 11,000 employees of the factories in connection with protests. This broke out last month, with staff demanding a higher minimum wage.
