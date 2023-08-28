On the social medium, Bryan and Sanne, both 23 years old, share images of the pregnancy test and the ultrasound, accompanied by music by Billie Eillish. The video closes with the reveal images of the sex of the little sprout. Those images are black and white, so it remains a secret for the followers.

Bryan, best known under his producer name Trobi, has already scored millions of streams with his productions for Ronnie Flex and Emma Heesters, among others. At age 16, he was the youngest artist ever to sign for Spinnin’ Records. His girlfriend is known for Dutch Next Top Modelwhich she participated in in 2017.

Bryan and Sanne have been together since 2018. More than five years later, they seal their love with the arrival of their first child. Bryan grew up in De Lier, while Sanne comes from Rotterdam. The new parents-to-be have been living in that city for a year now. See also Relief package on Saturday? Traffic light summit must fix it - Verdi is already threatening protests

Check out the images they share on Instagram below.

#Producer #Trobi #model #Sanne #Kramer #expecting #child #wait #meet