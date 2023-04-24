













this executive hinted that this film will be the ‘Rocky of videogames’ and even mentioned a bit of inspiration from The Last Starfighter (1984). So at Sony they have a very clear idea about what this new film will offer.

Qizilbash began by saying ‘the way I see it is like Rocky for video games and it’s also a bit inspired by The Last Starfighter’.

To the above, he added ‘it’s an amazing story of these guys who are so good at Gran Turismo that they can become professional racing drivers’.

The head of PlayStation Productions later highlighted how things went at the time of raising the story of the film.

Assad Qizilbash stated ‘when we developed the script, [Peter Kang] presented it to [director de Sony Pictures] Tom Rothman, Tom loved it, but he slid it across the table and said, ‘This is great, but it would be even better if it was a true story.”.

It seemed that the concept for the film Grand Touring he liked it but something was missing. Qizilbash said ‘Peter moved it forward, saying ‘No, it’s a true story.’ And Tom said, ‘OK, we have to do it”.

Something that the head of PlayStation Productions also advanced is that they are planning to apply the same ‘formula’ used in The Last of Us to adapt god of war and Horizon.

The idea is to stay true to the games but expand their worlds with new characters; that is, not make massive changes to the main story. At least this idea worked very well with the HBO series, so it is possible that it will be applied successfully again.

The movie synopsis Grand Touring notes that it is based on a true story and is about a young gamer, Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who applies his skills by racing around the world to become a racing driver.

In this film, David Harbor, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell participate equally. Its worldwide release by Sony Pictures is planned for August 11, 2023.

