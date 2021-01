He was in jail for the murder of comedian Lana Clarkson in 2003 Producer Phil Spector, in a file image. / AFP

The legendary American music producer Phil Spector died this Saturday at the age of 81, as reported today by the California Department of Corrections. He was the producer who introduced innovative methods such as “the wall of sound”, he worked with a constellation of stars such as The Beatles on their album “Let it Be”. He was in jail for the murder of comedian Lana Clarkson in 2003.