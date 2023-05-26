The producer of “This is war” issued a statement regarding the incident of discrimination that arose on the program recently. PRO TV regretted the fact and stated that they are against any act of racism. On the other hand, Gino Assereto appeared on the “Send whoever sends” program to apologize for the comment he made to his fellow competitor ‘Chevy’. The warrior was extremely sorry and mortified by the difficult criticism that he faces in the case. In the following note, find out all the details.

What happened in This is war?

Last Tuesday, May 23, an incident that set a great precedent occurred in the program “This is war”. Gino Assereto was competing in a sequence of “guess it” when he made a racist comment to his partner ‘Chevy’. The word he had to decipher this last competitor was “monkey”. Nonetheless, Gino compared it and pointed it out as such.

“You, you. They tell you, “said the father of Jazmín Pinedo’s daughter, to which his partner responded confused:” Chevy? However, the issue did not end there as Assereto continued making sounds of the animal in question. Once the noun was guessed, his partner ended up questioning the way of pointing it out. “But they don’t call me that!” replied the popular ‘Chevy’.

Gino Assereto committed a racist act in one of the last editions of “This is war.” Photo: composition/capture América TV

Users reacted on social networks

Social media reacted immediately and flagged the warrior’s comment as racism. Likewise, they demanded the apologies of the case because various children tune in to the program and this type of show should not be given. “Very foolish the ‘nickname’ ofgino Asseretoto this boy named ‘Chevy‘ in ‘EEG’. “, read on Twitter.

Gino Assereto is criticized on social networks. Photo: Twitter

What did PRO TV say about it?

Pro TV He spoke about it in the face of the scandal that arose due to these foolish statements by Assereto. The producer apologized for the case and stated that the content that occurred does not reflect the values ​​and principles that they sought to convey.

Gino Assereto is sorry and apologizes

Gino Assereto visited the program “Send whoever is in charge” to offer his apologies for the event that occurred in the May 23 edition. The competitor asserted that it was an act that should not have occurred and that there is no justification for it. “There is no justification for that stupidity. I apologize to all people of African descent,” said Assereto, who was extremely sorry.

