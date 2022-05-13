Today a released first breakthrough for the official series resident Evil by Netflix, reason enough for fans to put all their expectations under the grill. Among all the doubts, one in particular has arisen, and this is whether the adaptation will have a relationship with video games, after this, the show’s producer has already spoken about it.

According to the showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dabbthis series will have no ties to the previous movies, but the games are considered canon for the episodes.

This is what he said dabb to the site of comic book In an interview:

Games are our backstory. Everything that happened exists in this world. So, the village exists in all of this. We may not get there until Season 5, but it exists, we can play with it now that we’re moving forward. The road is a resource that we resort to. Everything in games and movies is a different story. We’re not doing something like, episode three, meeting the Redfields, episode four, here’s Leon. I’m sure this is something that many fans ask for, but we prefer to create an interesting journey to get to the winks.

Although not everyone is convinced with some aesthetic aspects of the series of resident Evil, surely there will be a small iota of happiness when it becomes known that video games are part of their universe. However, we have to see how the story unfolds, and above all, see if the new original characters live up to expectations.

Remember that this adaptation opens next July 14 in Netflix.

Via: comic book