Guillermo Castaneda will no longer be part of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, according to advertising issued on the official account of instagram of the culinary reality show. His presence in the fourth season of the gastronomic program was one of the most controversial due to the complaint that she received years ago for allegedly having committed sexual abuse. Why was he removed from the Latina show? Find out in the following note.

What did the producer of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ say about Guillermo Castañeda?

After much criticism that Guillermo Castaneda received by appearing as one of the new figures in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Users took to social media to criticize the election due to the complaint filed by the actress. Daniella Pflucker in 2018.

“I don’t know what Guillermo Castañeda is doing there, one click is enough to know his complaints, it is clear that the person affected will always be the complainant”, “Don’t let them tell you not to report a white showbiz because ‘you will destroy his career'”, “Yes, but wasn’t ‘Guille’ reported for harassment?” some comments said in Twitter.

Despite this, Ricky Rodriguezproducer of the Latina reality show, denied that the interpreter’s unexpected departure was a result of criticism, but rather that it was a matter of “personal issues” related to Castañeda.

“In the case of ‘Guille’, he had recorded promotion, but… he had some personal issues that did not make it possible for him to be with us. No, it was not because of the criticism on social networks. He was already a guest, as reinforcement in last season. People really wanted him to be here. We, precisely thanks to the fact that he was in last season, called him for this one. Things about life and work and personal issues of ‘Guille’ made him not accompany us this season. season, but I imagine that next year it could be without any problem”said the channel 2 producer in the live link of Rosario Rojas, a reporter from La República.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about the criticism against her for entering ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Rosario Rojas, reporter for the newspaper La República, was able to speak with Tilsa Lozano at the ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ conference, and asked her about the criticism she received after being invited to this Latina reality show.

“I’m on a wonderful program, which today has one of the best ratings on television. There will always be people who watch you because they like you and those who don’t, will be even more attentive (…). I I think ‘The Great Chef’ gives you the opportunity for people to get to know another part of you, something outside of the character (…). Criticism slips me away, as always,” said the model.

What did the producer of ‘The Great Chef’ say about Tilsa Lozano?

Ricky Rodriguezthe producer of the culinary reality show, spoke out about the criticism from Internet users who demanded that Guillermo Castañeda and Tilsa Lozano are left out before the premiere of the first episode of the program broadcast by Latina.

“There are haters on networks and we live with that. What we are sure of is that the people we bring (to the program) are going to cause people to watch the program, get attached to them, see a new facet different from the one they know.” With respect to Tilsa, she gives an image that works and serves the program,” he indicated.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 for free. Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”