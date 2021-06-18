I think I speak for many of us when I say that Space jam it was one of the most memorable movies of our childhood. Now, 25 years later, we are finally going to have a sequel with Space Jam: A New Legacy, And according to its producers, the impact of this new feature should be just as important as the original.

During a press conference, Life and Style could talk with Maverick carter, business manager of LeBron and CEO of SpringHill Company, producer of the film, who spoke about the responsibility of producing something like A New Legacy, and the impact it will have on new generations.

“It was a huge responsibility to make this movie and we wanted to make something that would survive the tests of time and have an impact, like the first one. And thanks to the actors and the director, Malcomo D. Lee, I think we did it. I believe that young people and children want to feel empowered and the connection with family and parenthood are key to that. We believe the film will survive the tests of time and live up to the franchise. Space jam. “

Similarly, Sump ensures that working on a movie like A New Legacy it was a dream come true for him:

“It is a dream come true. I mean, I never thought of myself as someone who would have a chance. It’s an amazing moment, you know? As a child I lived on my television and now I have the possibility to work with it. It is something that I would never have dreamed of or considered as part of my career. I feel very lucky for that, worse also for being able to make a film that survives the tests of time. That responsibility was huge for us because at SpringHill we love making content that empowers and entertainment that lasts. ”

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives next July 16 in cinemas and HBO Max.

Fountain: Life and Style