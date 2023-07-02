Days ago, an alleged list was leaked on social networks in which the names of the next eliminated from the reality show of Televisa ‘The House of Famous Mexico’, also from the winner.

Poncho de Nigris would be the winner of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’according to the list that was disseminated on social networks, which caused controversy, since everyone expects the victory to be credited to Wendy Guevara.

Now she is Rosa María Noguerón, ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, who thinks about the famous filtered list and the order of eliminated and supposed winner of the Televisa reality show.

“You guys have fun, you are the ones who have the power of the vote. So don’t worry about any filterable lists. Some are pure speculation,” says the producer of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ in an interview with the media in CDMX.

Noguerón adds that it is a lie that everything is arranged regarding the next eliminated and the name of the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, a reality show from Televisa.

In the list it is mentioned that Emilio Osorio would be the ninth eliminated; Paul Stanley, Bárbara Torres and Sergio Mayer would reach the grand final, while Poncho de Nigris would be the great winner and would obtain four million pesos in cash for his victory.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp