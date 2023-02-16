In the middle of this year it will finally be available final fantasy 16. However, only the owners of a PlayStation 5 will have the opportunity to enjoy this installment. You may wonder, what will happen to PC users? Well, Naoki Yoshida, producer of this installment, has a message for all those with this doubt: buy a PS5.

Recently, a video was released posted on the Nico Video site, where Yoshida talks about the possible arrival of final fantasy 16 to PC, and its exclusivity on the PS5. This message was translated by the insider known as Genki, and the information has been verified by IGN. This was what the producer said about it:

“No one said a word about the release of a PC version. Why is it like a PC version was released six months later? Don’t worry about it, buy a PS5. Sorry, I overdid it. We did our best, so please look forward to it.”

Yoshi-P on rumors of a Final Fantasy XVI PC version! “Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing. Why is it like a PC version is releasing 6 months later? Don’t worry about that, buy a PS5! (laughs) Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best so please look forward to it” lol pic.twitter.com/o5i1JsNnbc — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 9, 2023

However, Yoshida’s recent statement contradicts what Square Enix has mentioned in the past. As you will remember, the revelation of final fantasy 16 made mention of a PC release, and though this message was eventually removed, in November 2022 it was revealed that the exclusivity of this title on PS5 is only six months.

Although at the moment there is no more information about it, many hope that final fantasy 16 eventually come to pc. Let’s remember that Final Fantasy VII Remake had a one-year exclusivity on PlayStation, but it took more than 12 months before this delivery was available on this platform, and it did not do so as such with its normal version, but with Intergrade.

We remind you that final fantasy 16 It will arrive on PS5 on June 22, 2023. On related issues, Yoshida continues to question the release of this title on PC. Similarly, here you can see the unboxing of the collector’s edition of the game.

Editor’s Note:

Although Yoshida might have looked a bit aggressive this time, he’s right. If Square Enix and PlayStation have a contract to release this game only on PS5, unfortunately PC and Xbox users will not have access to this adventure. However, there is always the possibility of this happening in the future.

Via: IGN