Avatar and Titanic producer Jon Landau has passed away

Renowned American film producer John Landau has passed away. This is about reports Variety.

He worked on Titanic and Avatar, which would go on to become the highest-grossing films of all time.

Landau was 63 years old. The cause of his death was cancer.

