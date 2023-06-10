José Malpartida, producer of the program Andres Hurtado, It was pronounced a week after the high-profile incident he suffered at the hands of the driver. Let’s remember that Malpartida was fired live during the last broadcast of “Sábado con Andrés” in which the Miss Peru La Pre contest took place. After there was an error in the text of the questions to the candidates, Hurtado lost patience, chose to approach him and asked him to put his things away and leave.

What did José Malpartida say about Andrés Hurtado?

In a link to the space of the international network Telemundo “La mesa caliente”, José Malpartida expressed his opinion on the action of the popular ‘Chibolín’ that cost him criticism and messages against.

“Thank you for allowing me to communicate with Mr. Andrés. I have known Andrés for more than 10 years, we create the program together, we produce it together week by week and we have a relationship and friendship beyond work (…) But this time It did get out of hand. That question was misspelled because of me, right? I saw it as a mistake.”held.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about the future of your producer?

Last Thursday, June 8, Magaly Medina communicated by video call with Andrés Hurtado, who is currently in the United States after being invited to some Telemundo shows.

“I made 27 headlines worldwide, simply because this is a performance. This is a show (…) I’ve been funny and don’t forget that I’m just hosting a four-hour program and I have to put that spark into it”, Hurtado recounted in “Magaly TV: The Firm”.

