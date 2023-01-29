Andrés Hurtado was surprised by his birthday during his last program, but he was not satisfied with what the staff prepared. “It’s disrespectful,” he commented.

It was not expected. Andres Hurtado celebrated another year of life with his usual work team. Regarding the important festivity, the production of “Saturday with Andrés” prepared a pleasant surprise for him without imagining that the well-known presenter would not take it very well. A small cake and little decoration was what made the popular ‘Chibolín’ describe the detail they had with him as “ridiculous”. Therefore, later, he claimed his producer for the fact.

Although he initially thanked him for the small gesture, he stressed that in previous years he had received better things, such as a five-story cake. The comments expressed by the figure of Panamericana TV astonished the producer, who could not hide his discomfort at the live complaints. Despite this, he took it in the best way and even responded to it. “The truth, Andrés, is that I forgot your saint,” he explained.