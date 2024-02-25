The renowned morning show 'America today' was on everyone's lips at the beginning of the year, when one of its star hosts, Christian Domínguez, was involved in a series of media scandals due to his infidelities towards Pamela Franco with Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé. Although the performer was separated from the morning show due to the controversies in which he was involved, it seems that he is about to return to the Am87érica TV show.

Will Christian Domínguez return to 'America Today'?

The long-awaited interview of the hosts of 'America today' with Christian Domínguez, in which he revealed his infidelity to Pamela Franco, The outcome was his complete departure from the program, as happened with Melissa Paredes when he was unfaithful to Rodrigo Cuba with Anthony Aranda, who was also part of the leadership at that time.

However, the question about the possibility of a return of Christian Dominguez the program has resurfaced after the singer participated in one of the morning segments with Edson Dávila. Precisely for this, Armando Tafur, producer of 'América hoy', came forward and revealed that he does not rule out this possibility, despite the controversy surrounding the performer.

Tafur mentions that, although Christian is currently not present on the program, he always leaves the option of a return open, especially if Domínguez manages to solve his personal problems.

“Christian is not with us now, but I never rule out someone returning, as long as they are in order with their lives,” said the producer of the América TV morning show.

It turns out that, despite divided opinions, Ethel Pozo, who had previously commented that Dominguez deserved to be away from the show, producer Armando Tafur seems to have a different perspective. “He has always been compliant, but I intend to renew the team a little,” Armando commented.

Although the situation remains the subject of debate and controversy, Christian Domínguez's possible return to 'America Today' remains on the horizon, while the program's team considers possible changes and evaluates the impact of his past actions on the audience and the dynamics. of the program.

What did Christian Domínguez do in 'America Today'?

The day of Christian Domínguez and Edson Dávila in 'América hoy' surprised more than one viewer. This was because, using an 'infidel detector', both characters toured busy areas of Lima questioning passers-by about their experiences and temptations.

“If you enter into temptation at that moment, avoid it because you will avoid suffering,” Domínguez advised those interviewed, which provoked ridicule from Edson Dávila. “And why didn't you avoid it?” replied the popular 'Giselo'.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, the reception from the public and the good chemistry shown by Domínguez could open the doors to new opportunities within the morning format. In addition, Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna confessed to missing Domínguez on the television set.