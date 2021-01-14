Producer Miguel Zuloaga was surprised to see that there is the possibility of hiring Gabriela Spanic.

Apparently, several artists of international stature have seen the opportunity to work in Peru as a good option, such as the Venezuelan actress remembered for starring in La usurpadora, who assured that she would like to come to Peru to work with Zuloaga.

“It’s always flattering that big international stars want to work with you. It is a source of pride not only for me, but for the entire ProTV team and we hope to have their talent at some point not so far away “, said the audiovisual producer.

Gabriela Spanic reveals that she wants to work with Zuloaga. Photo: Instagram capture

Also, Zuloaga pointed out that he still does not have the role for Spanic in mind; However, he announced that he would like her to be the antagonist of one of his successful soap operas.

“We would confront her with another antagonistic character,” he said.

As mentioned above, many foreign stars have been interested in Peruvian productions due to the quality that has been shown, such is the case of Cynthia klitbo, and the Argentine Bárbara Torres, who gave life to Excelsa in La familia P. Luche. Currently, both actresses are in our country filming the comedy Junta de Neighbors.

“At ProTV we are very proud to have tremendous foreign actresses. In comedy, Klitbo will be the villain Genoveva, an actress who has been lost due to an incident, while Torres will play “Chela”, who will have several confrontations. This new production will bring together a Peruvian and foreign A1 cast ”, concluded Miguel Zuloaga.

