US PPIs (producer prices) rose 0.2% in June, above the expected 0.1%. The data was released this Friday (Jul 12, 2024) by the Department of Labor.

In May, there was a 0.2% drop in the indicator. The annual PPI reached 2.6%, above the projected 2.3% and the previous figure of 2.4% (revised from 2.2%).

The core PPI rose 0.4% month-on-month, above the consensus of 0.2% and the previous 0.3% (revised from stability). The annual core rose to 3% from 2.6% (revised from 2.3%).

After the data was released at 9:37 a.m. (Brasília time), Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.05%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.09% and Dow Jones futures were up 0.08%. Ibovespa futures gained 0.10% and the dollar fell 0.29% to R$5.424.

According to Reutershowever, did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in September.

“Together with falling real inflation, this paves the way for interest rate cuts from September onwards,” said Michael Pearce, deputy chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economicsthe agency.

With information from Investing Brazil.