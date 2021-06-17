The producer of the popular porn site GirlsDoPorn Ruben Andre Garcia (Ruben Andre Garcia) was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The court ruled that the man tricked women into filming adult videos. Reported by The Sun.

Garcia, 31, promised the actresses that they would remain anonymous and that the videos would only be sold on DVD. However, the man deceived them, as the porn videos ended up on the Internet, the prosecutor’s office said.

In order not to arouse suspicion among the victims, Garcia invited women to sign contracts with fictitious firms. For example, Bubblegum Casting. He hoped that, having received the document from a non-existent company, the actresses would not find out anything about GirlsDoPorn, the site on which the videos were published.

During the trial, the judge heard testimony from 20 victims who told stories related to working for Garcia. According to some of the actresses, filming in porn negatively affected their health and well-being.

The deceived women also stated that the producer periodically threatened them with lawsuits, canceled flights home and published videos of them in the public domain if they refused to continue filming. He also locked victims in hotel rooms to prevent them from leaving the premises.

Previously, the creators of the now defunct site Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe were also found guilty of fraud. Several women sued GirlsDoPorn, claiming that they were tricked into acting in porn videos.