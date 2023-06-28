Russian films will take part in the International Film Festival in Venice, which will be held from August 30 to September 9. On June 28, Izvestia was told about this by Angelo Scondo, a film producer and specialist from the film commission under the Italian Ministry of Culture.

“I know that some films from Russia will participate in the Venice Film Festival, and this is very good for Russian cinema. Italians love Russians, and Russians love Italians. Closing doors is wrong. <...> Culture is a bridge between people, there can be no walls here. It cannot be connected with politics in any way,” Skondo said.

The producer also noted that a number of Italian films will officially be released in Russia in the summer, adding that, in general, cooperation between Italy and Russia will be “good”. The producer did not name these films, but emphasized that these are films that do not support stereotypes about Italy.

“We want to show films that do not support stereotypes about Italy, because Italy is not only mafia and spaghetti. I do not like it. We have a lot of good, deep films, and we want to roll them abroad. We want to build the image of Italy, ”said the source of Izvestia.

Skondo also said that Russia and Italy, in collaboration with Syria, are preparing a project – it is at the pre-production stage.

“This is a film dedicated to the problem of terrorism. Terrorism is not only about religion, it can be anything. We want to educate people about the nature of terrorism. Russian, Italian and Syrian actors will play in the film,” the producer said.

In 2022, the American actress Julianne Moore is the President of the International Jury of the 79th Venice Film Festival. 23 films took part in the main competition.

The Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival was awarded to the documentary All Beauty and Bloodshed by Laura Poitras. Australian actress Cate Blanchett and Irish actor Colin Farrell were named best female and male performers.