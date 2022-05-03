Inside Nintendo’s gigantic game library, Mother 3 stands out for being one of the titles that simply refuses to reach the West. Although the third installment in Shigesato Itoi’s acclaimed series originally came to the Game Boy Advance in 2006, the Big N refuses to localize Lucas’ adventure. Now, during a recent appearance on a YouTube show, the producer of Mother 3 was asked about the launch of this title in our regionand offered a rather interesting explanation for not seeing it in America.

Recently, Shinichi Kameoka, producer of Mother 3, attended the Kit & Krysta podcast, ex-members of Nintendo of America, where he was asked about the possibilities of seeing a localized version of this game. Although Kameoka would love to, the producer mentioned that this is a titanic task due to Itoi’s script. This was what he commented:

“Personally, I think Mother 3’s biggest selling point is Shigesatao Itoi’s unique writing style; translating the charm and nuance of the writing of it into other languages ​​is quite a challenge, and perhaps that is why it has taken so long to consider international releases of Mother 3.”

Being responsible for the series since the first installment on the NES, Shigesato Itoi has been responsible for shaping the Mother series in a unique way. According to Kameoka, the script of the third game features a series of conversations and dialogues that shine in Japanesebecause it is Itoi’s native language, and they would be difficult to translate, not only into English, but into other languages.

Bring Mother 3 It has been the dream of many fans for more than a decade. Although at the moment it seems that this will never come true, admirers of Itoi’s work do not give upand hope that an official translation of the game will eventually be available.

On related topics, producer of Mother 3 wants to see the localized game. Similarly, Terry Crews, the Hollywood actor, also demands that this title reach our region.

Editor’s note:

In any other situation, the localization of a game would only be a matter of time. Even Square Enix has started bringing us SNES titles for the first time in our region, like live a live Y Romancing SaGa 3. However, we are talking about Nintendo, and with them things are never simple.

Via: Shinichi Kameoka