For some time now, the series of The Witcher produced and clear, transmitted in Netflix, has been the victim of constant attacks through different media by fans. On the one hand, there is a sector that is tremendously upset with the fact that henry cavill will leave the leading role giving life to Geralt of Rivia, while on the other, we have the novel purists who say that those in charge have not even taken the time to read them. Given all this, one of the main producers of the show has come out in his defense with strong statements through social networks.

Through a tweet, Javier Grillo-Marxuachexecutive producer of The Witcher in Netflixassured that the team of writers is very aware of how things happen in the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, referring specifically to how one of the scenes from season three of the series originally worked.

“For those who claim that we do not read or respect books, the draft of the writers of The Witcher (Season 3, Episode 6) began with Dijkstra holding Geralt at knifepoint as he urinated on a plant. I have the pages to prove it”, pointed out the producer.

for those who claim that we don’t read/respect the books – the writers draft of #TheWitcher 306 ABSOLUTELY began with dykstra holding geralt at knife point as he pissed into a plant. I have the pages to prove it! — Javier Grillo-Marxuach (@OKBJGM) July 28, 2023

Something that is important to note is that despite the fact that in effect, the moment develops in the way in which Grillo-Marxuach describes in his post, the scene that we see in the series does not contain Dijkstra nor is it executed exactly as it happens in the book, which contradicts the statement a bit and of course, makes those who are making the strong criticism even more angry .

It is worth remembering that recently, the third season of The Witcher finally concluded in Netflixshelving the work of henry cavill in the lead to give way to Liam Hemsworth, who, of course, has also been attacked on more than one occasion by the toxic fan base.

Via: IGN