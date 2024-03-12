The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund began broadcasting a series of awareness-raising dramatic episodes, on its official pages on various social media platforms, during the holy month of Ramadan, aiming to guide and educate the Fund’s clients about the most important articles and provisions of the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, within an exciting dramatic framework.

The fund explained that the series of dramatic episodes, called “How do I solve it?” They are short video episodes that discuss the most important situations that the insured may encounter during their professional journey, in which they need help and guidance, pointing out that the new episodes aim to educate the insured about their rights and duties contained in the retirement law, as well as the most important services that the Fund provides to them to meet their needs and help them. To plan their future career path.

He pointed out that the “Ramadan” awareness campaign includes 4 episodes that address various topics in an interesting dramatic form, each episode ending by asking followers from different categories of customers a question, with the aim of involving them in trying to help the main character in the episode, and finding solutions to the situations he faces, through items Retirement Law or through the Fund’s services available on its various platforms.

The Fund stated that each of the four episodes will serve as the launch of a mini-awareness campaign on the topic of the episode, during which a detailed explanation will be provided of all the provisions and controls of the law contained in the topic of the episode.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, affirmed the Fund’s continuous endeavor to raise the awareness of insured citizens registered with the Fund about their rights and duties stipulated in the Retirement Law in innovative ways to preserve their rights and help them plan their current or future professional path.

Al Hammadi renewed the Fund’s keenness to play its role in educating citizens registered with the Fund through media campaigns and innovative means that simplify the provisions of the Retirement Law.