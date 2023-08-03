Drug traffickers have found a way to fool law enforcement by using one of the most powerful tools our bodies have: metabolism. Welcome to the world of prodrugs.

Prodrugs are substances that can only have an effect once they are broken down by enzymes in the digestive system or other chemical reactions in the body. Although they have legitimate pharmacological uses (between 5% and 7% of approved drugs fall into this category), your use as street drugs is a relatively new phenomenon.

Most illicit drugs interact with receptors specific to brain cells, stimulating or blocking the release of chemicals called neurotransmitters. They last for a short time before turning into inactive or less active chemicals, which are then eliminated from the body, usually in the urine.

However, in the case of prodrugs, a small part of the molecule needs to be removed or replaced before it can act on those receptors. This is done inside the body, through natural processes. For example, ALD-52 (1-Acetyl-LSD) is a prodrug that the body converts to LSD after removing two carbon atoms and one oxygen.

Although some reports indicate that ALD-52 has been around since the 1960s, it was first officially detected in 2016 by the French authorities. The British Government hastened to include this prodrug in the list of controlled substances already in 2014, despite the fact that there were no reports of drug seizures or known damage. Since then, they have identified many other prodrugs.

Seizure of LSD prodrugs, such as ALD-52, increased at the height of the covid-19 pandemic in Italy. And there have also been recent cases of LSD prodrugs in Japan and in Brazil.

The most partying prodrug

The party drug GHB also has a prodrug equivalent. It’s called GBL (gamma-butyrolactone).

The UK introduced stricter controls for GBL, which is often sold as a cleaning product. in 2022. Following the strong recommendations of the Government’s Drug Misuse Advisory Council, GBL is now classified as a class B drug, along with cannabis and ketamine.

In the case of stimulants, it is known that some commercially available drugs can be converted in the body to amphetamines and can be abused due to its potentially psychoactive effects, which justifies strict control in its prescription.

Drug dealers have also developed ways to mask illegal MDMA (Ecstasy) by adding a small molecule that can be removed by chemical reactions or in the stomach on contact. with gastric acid.

hard to spot

One of the main problems with prodrugs is that they are difficult to detect. Police forces need reference samples with which to compare the drug, or advanced equipment to discover its molecular structure. Since the list of these compounds is not known, and subtle chemical changes are often enough to give rise to variants, these new drugs are easy to miss. Perhaps that is why they have not appeared in police reports until the last decade.

In the case of biological samples (such as blood, urine or saliva), there is another added difficulty. Because prodrugs must be transformed within the body before they become active, they are missing in cases of lethal overdose, since the substance that causes damage and death is the product of a transformation.

Although the overall effects leading to death would be the same, properly identifying which drug was originally used can help indicate trends in illegal sale, use and availability.

Innocent until proven otherwise

In the case of GHB prodrugs—that is, GBL and 1,4-butanedione—legislators have progressively included them in stricter and more specific legislation. But in the case of LSD prodrugs, in many countries they are in a gray area, in a kind of limbo. While France, Japan, and the United Kingdom have nominally included ALD-52 and 1p-LSD in their controlled substances laws, in the United States and Canada they must be shown to be analogous—that is, that they have a similar molecular structure and can cause the same effects—so that the law contemplates them.

In it United Kingdom they also ask for tests of psychoactivity to include a substance in the Psychoactive Substances Law of 2016. That is, they demand clear evidence that it affects mental functions, such as cognition, mood and emotions.

Psychoactivity can also be determined by evidence Laboratory tests that check whether drugs bind to proteins on the surface of cells (receptors). However, many prodrugs do not bind to receptors before being transformed.

Is it or is it not a drug?

When a substance is not restricted to medical and pharmaceutical uses, and laboratory tests (molecular similarity or binding to receptors) are also required to consider them drugs, there is more room for discrepancy in the courts.

Although seizures of prodrugs are infrequent and do not reach the figures of cocaine, cannabis or heroin, their appearance on the illegal market should serve as a warning sign of possible reversals in the illicit drug market.

It is not only worrying that its potentially unknown effects -in intensity and duration-. There are also serious difficulties in prosecuting the people who supply these prodrugs.

With the arrival of a new psychoactive substance on the illegal market approximately every week in 2021the enormous diversity of drugs on the market has been pointed out as one of the main challenges for toxicologists and forensic chemists.

