One of the former prime minister’s brothers Romano Prodi send a message to Pope francesco on the climate and warns the Church: “Be careful, you risk a new Galileo case“. To warn the Pontiff – we read in Libero – it is Frank Prodi, internationally renowned climate scientist and university professor who directed the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences of the Cnr. He is a real expert on climate matters. The Pope is so convinced of the climate emergency that December 1st he will even go to Dubai for Cop 28. For Franco Prodi this is a risk. The former prime minister’s brother expressed a very clear opinion on this statement by the Church: “I say this as a believer and with great pain, it is suicide for the Church. There is a risk of creating a new Galileo case.”

Franco Prodi – continues Libero – knows all the complex phenomena that affect climate change and it does not agree with the IPCC’s simplistic idea that human activities determine 97% of these mutations. For the scientist Franco Prodi, things are not like that at all. “Bullshit, bullshit. This is an unprovable fact, an imposture. The quantification of anthropic activity is impossible to measure lack of knowledge of important physical aspects“.

