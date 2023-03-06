On the occasion of the demonstration in Florence on Saturday there was an “interesting first comparison” for future alliances of the Democratic Party, but “Schlein must define the program of the Democratic Party, only when there is a defined program can he make an alliance because it is attractive ”. Thus Romano Prodi, guest of ‘In half an hour more’ on Raitre. Yesterday “was nice, but it was just an exploration,” he added.

“For one day the centre-left to take over the majority of the country, Schlein must aggregate society and not listen to the small group,” Prodi said. We need, added the former prime minister, “a radicalism on principles, which doesn’t scare anyone”, for example on the minimum wage, tax justice, health care, education, and “consolidate the nature of the party. It is not necessary that “Bonaccini and Schlein” work together, if they do it is better, the important thing is compatibility in the proposals”.

“In any case, the Democratic Party has changed with these primaries, the same would have changed with Bonaccini too, but perhaps more now. There were primaries that revived the party. The unexpected victory gives a further push forward for change. I believe that Schlein must reflect and confront the civil strength of the country and then think about the alliances that are made on the programs, otherwise they will not resist ”, he added.

#Prodi #takes #Schlein #programme #alliances