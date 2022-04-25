Prodi against Ferrari, sponsors competition from a Chinese supercar

Romano Prodi against the Ferrari. The former premier has decided to promote a Chinese project in Emilia to build, thanks also to funds from Pnrra luxury car able to compete with the red of Maranello and the idea is to make it in the same color as the super car of the Cavallino. Prodi – reads on the Truth – sponsors with great conviction an automobile project which in Maranello is seen as smoke in the eyes. It is a joint venture US-Chinawhich exploiting the name and knowledge of the so-called Motor valleywants to enter the segment of hybrid cars and electric of super luxury, starting from 2023.

Prodi – continues the Truth – would have worked to push for the realization of this projectmaking himself available to initiate contacts with Chinese authoritiesso that they support economically the deal. Furthermore, he would also have had a confrontation with the president of Emilia Romagna Bonaccinialso convincing engineers And mechanical of Ferrari to change shirts and join the other project. Prodi however, it denies any wrongdoing. “I have carefully followed a project which, if consolidated, would give the primacy of my Region in the supercar sector. But I do not have no relationship consultancy with counterparties Chinese“.

