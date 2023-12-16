Atreju: Prodi, they call Musk and Vox, live in another world

“When you call Musk or Vox it means to say that you live in a different world. Stay in a different world. This is what I think. Then, since they had the good sense not to invite me, I didn't ask myself the problem of whether to go or not to go “. Romano Prodi says this on the sidelines of the work of the European Democratic Party forum.

Prodi, 'Atreju? Never been, once upon a time you could go there, today a fake debate

“They said I've been to Atreju. I searched in my archives and I've never been there. Maybe going once made sense but today it has become a closed discussion, with a fake debate. When you have Musk and Vox as interlocutors you want to tell them that you live in a different world. Then since they had the good sense not to invite me, I didn't have the problem.” Thus Romano Prodi speaking to reporters at the PD Forum on Europe.

Atreju, Prodi: 'No by Elly Schlein? And what was he going to do?”

Was Elly Schlein right to refuse the invitation? They accused her of not wanting confrontation… “I'm not in Elly's shoes but I think she made the same reflection as me. What are you doing there? The place of debate that is Parliament no longer exists. Go and do the comparison in the prisons of Castel Sant'Angelo? It is done in Parliament and then we also do it in another place”.

Pd: Prodi, we need a strong project to create a coalition

“We need a strong project to create a coalition capable of winning.” Romano Prodi said this at the Democratic Party's European forum.

Pd: Prodi, we need a battle for wages and industrial policy

“We must fight for the minimum wage which is everywhere in Europe and where it isn't there it's because the right wage is absolutely guaranteed.” Romano Prodi says this at the Democratic Party's Europe forum. “We must work for industrial policy that makes environmental policy acceptable. There is not a large investment being made in Italy, there are dozens of projects, but no investment”, adds Prodi.

Pd: Prodi, he must have a balance between reformism and radicalism

“We must dialogue with the people. The tools must be modern tools. Milei in Argentina won against all the televisions and against the entire establishment. I find it interesting how the entire array of a government with subsidies for the press and with the televisions had a resounding defeat”. Romano Prodi said this at the Democratic Party's Europe forum. “With these ideas we must proceed with the necessary balance between radicalism and reformism, so we can be a point of reference in the next European elections”, added Prodi

Climate: Prodi, summit in oil countries not a good sign

“The reform of the European institutions must be accompanied by a political proposal. We must continue the battle for the environment. I am not very optimistic, because when environmental summits are held by two or three oil-producing countries in a row there is something that does not work”. Romano Prodi says this at the Democratic Party's Europe forum.

EU: Prodi, enlargement without veto reform doesn't work

“The European Council, albeit legitimately, represents the national governments. A return to supranational Europe is necessary, even before a new enlargement”. Romano Prodi said this at the Democratic Party's Europe forum. “The commission or council expanded to 35 members cannot work. We need the end of unanimity because with unanimity you can't even govern a condominium”, adds Prodi.

EU: Prodi, contradictions from Orbàn that Meloni government rides

“Brexit was a result of the rear-view mirror. When I spoke with colleagues they were all aware of the risks, but they said that London has never let itself be dictated to by anyone. Brexit is bearing such fruit that we can be sure that no country will repeat that 'mistake. Orban is always against Europe, but he will never be outside Europe, despite his contradictions which our government also rides with great carefreeness.” Romano Prodi says this at the European Democratic Party forum.

Centre-left: Prodi, 'Schlein can be federator'

“Every moment has its federator and I believe that she could very well be one”. Romano Prodi responds to reporters who ask him if Elly Schlein could be the federator of the centre-left. “The problem – adds the Professor – is to become federated”.

