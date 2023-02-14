Procurement | Trust in the provincial leader of Uusimaa is tested again: the China representative is not in China

Trust in Uusimaa’s provincial leader Ossi Savolainen (cok) is crumbling. It was revealed to the government that the China representative is not in China.

Information flow The provincial government is not satisfied with the international activities of the Uusimaa Federation.

Regional director Ossi Savolainen (kok) and officials presented cooperation agreements at a meeting at the end of January, which concern the Zhejiang region in China, the province of Valencia in Spain, and the regions of Masovia and Western Pomerania in Poland.

Uusimaa’s union pays a part-time salary to its agent living in Hangzhou, China Lauri Tamme.

Zhejiang province is located in China near the big city of Shanghai. The provincial center in Hangzhou has, among other things, Nokia’s technology center and the headquarters of e-commerce company Alibaba.

Since it was revealed to the provincial government by chance that Tammi is handling China affairs in the spring from the United States. Tamme’s geographical location was revealed in Ilta-Sanomi’s story, which dealt with a basketball game.

The board member who observed the interview Ulla Kaukola (sd) wondered if it could be the same person. After the detective work, the matter was confirmed.

“The provincial director didn’t tell us that our China representative doesn’t even live in China. It was only reported that he has established cooperation with five companies. It’s hard to trust the provincial leader,” says Kaukola.

From travels Reached on Monday evening, Savolainen says that he was aware of Tamme’s stay in the United States. According to Savolainen, Tammi has submitted a report of her actions to Savolainen.

According to Savolainen, Tammi is not commissioned by the Uusimaa Union in the United States.

“He has half-time duties at the Uusimaa union and works remotely. He can also have other work tasks, it has been agreed and we will act like this for a short time”, says Savolainen.

Regarding the possible weakening of trust in his own case, Savolainen is content to say that “politicians do their own thing and civil servants do theirs”.

The provincial government the chairman Markku Markkulan According to (kok), Tamme’s move of about three months has taken place due to family reasons and learning.

So the matter has been known, but according to Markkula, such matters are not for the provincial government to decide, and they were not discussed at the meeting.

The agent is returning to China for a holiday.

Markkula describes Tamme as “an absolutely excellent contact” for the union. Markkula describes Tamme as having lived in China for ten years and is well networked and speaks fluent Chinese.

“He helps municipalities, schools and companies in Nousmaa in matters of cooperation. In addition, thanks to his activities, face masks were obtained quickly and very cheaply during the corona pandemic”, Markkula mentions.

The chairman of the county board, Markku Markkula, took the decision to purchase the history book to the February meeting.

Last During the week, the decision-makers also found out that the information book about the history and future of the Uusimaa union is expanding into a two-volume work.

According to the procurement decision, the second part deals with “the phases of the county director’s career and activities in the Uusimaa union”.

Savolainen is retiring at the end of the year. Savolainen became public in January, when HS said that he had repeatedly bought VIP services for the association’s background events from a club close to him.

Savolainen is reluctant to say “anything at all” about the book project. He says that he has not been making any decisions on the matter.

“I don’t know anything about two-parts,” says Savolainen.

At the end of January, Mr. administrative director Inka Tikkanen. The decision was sent to the presidium of the provincial government for information as part of the list of official decisions.

Two-piece it has been decided to commission a non-fiction writer for the historical work From Jarkko Kemp for 40,000 euros. The Uusimaa Union’s share of the amount is 16,000 euros, and the author promised to get the remaining 24,000 euros.

According to HS’s information, interviews related to Savolainen were already conducted last year, before a decision was made about the book. Savolainen says he doesn’t remember because the interviews have been done.

“I have been interviewed by phone a few times, maybe this year. This kind of thing is happening, and somehow Ossi Savolainen is also involved in it,” he says.

January The book project was not presented to the provincial board that met on the 30th. Markkula put the procurement decision on the board’s consideration list for the February meeting, when the board wanted the matter.

According to Markkula, the purpose is to interview several people, not just Savolai.

“The idea of ​​the history book is to deal with the activities of the Uusimaa Union in the 21st century. What a union it has been, what has been done and where it is going”, says Markkula.

Provincial government at the January meeting, also received an explanation of the information request made by HS, which was aimed at the vip services purchased by the provincial director.

Due to HS’s request for information, Uusimaa’s union had made an internal report on the union’s marketing, communication and representation, but the provincial government did not accept the summary prepared by provincial director Savolainen and administrative director Tikkanen.

The board finally dealt with the matter behind closed doors without official leadership and unanimously returned it to preparation.

In January, the chairman of the county board, Markkula, commissioned the audit firm KPMG to investigate the union’s procurements. This report will be completed in March.