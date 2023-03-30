Procurement Code, Salvini: “We are not in the Soviet Union, that’s enough!”

The new procurement code is bound to radically change i criteria Of assignment for races in the public Works. In fact, below the spending threshold of 5 million euros it will almost no longer even be necessary to call a noticeprojects can also be assigned without race. Matteo Salvini rejoices at this new law that bears his signature and explains some in detail changes drastic compared to the previous ones procedures. “Now – Salvini explains to Libero – enough with those who can only say no. From now on who will oppose to a project will not only have to explain why, but will also forced to indicate a solution alternative and reasonable on which to compare”. The Minister of Transportation explains another new rule introduced.

“We have given – continues Salvini to Libero – an important one scissor to the concept of “professional tort grave”. With the old Code an indictment was enough or in some cases even a simple one warranty noticeto be ousted from the possibility of participate at tenders. I took the honor of launching this rule, because we are not in Soviet Union. In Cdm someone has proposed to arrive at third grade of judgment, but then we found the drop point on the conviction in first degree, which is still a step forward compared to the past. Criticisms? 90% of those who protest against this law have not even read it. My law will restart Italy“.

