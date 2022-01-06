Senator Renzi, if you know something, avoid allusions in the newspapers and move on to formal political and judicial acts

Matteo Renzi threw it flat and nonchalantly in today’s interview with Courier service (we talked about it here): “They worry about who has taken kickbacks on Covid procurement, not my legitimate international activities “.

Bribes on Covid procurement. Rogue speculations on the “greatest national health and social tragedy”?

What does the Tuscan senator know? AND if it smacks of bribes, why allude to such a serious fact – kickbacks on Covid contracts! – and not to file in parliament or in the prosecutor’s office a clear and distinct formal complaint?

In another part of the interview, another reference by Renzi that is anything but cryptic: “The important thing is that, if I am the patient, don’t cure me doctor D’Alema with his recipes and with his own malfunctioning Chinese fans but well paid by Commissioner Arcuri“. Ohibò … is there a connection between the two steps?

Senator Renzi, if you know anything avoid allusions in the newspapers and move on to political and judicial acts formal. It will do a meritorious service to the community. If he doesn’t know and just makes noise, avoid sighs and slanders in the breeze: it is not a former premier to put m … in the fan. There is already enough in circulation these days.