Procurement of protection Finlayson supplies the Center for Security of Supply with more than 60 million protectors for healthcare professionals

Finn home textile manufacturer Finlayson supplies more than 60 million surgical nasal protectors to the Security of Supply Center. The Security of Supply Center and Finlayson signed the agreement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Finlayson will supply disposable surgical nasal protectors that meet healthcare quality requirements. Finlayson procures the protectors from China and transports them to Finland. According to Finlayson’s release, the Chinese manufacturer was selected on the basis that it was able to produce mouthguards that met precise quality criteria quickly enough.

Finlayson supplies protective equipment to Finland in co-operation with MedKit Finland, a supplier of first aid products, which acts as an importer of protective equipment.

Head of Protective Equipment Procurement Unit Rain Mutka The exact value of the contract is not told about the Security of Supply Center, but according to him it is about millions of euros.

Finlayson In its press release, Finnish companies say that Finnish companies carry out the trade without making a profit and thus bear social responsibility in the work against the coronavirus.

“The most important thing for Finland and Finlayson is to keep the second wave under control so that schools, kindergartens and the whole society remain open,” says Finlayson’s Sales Director. Mikko Koponen company bulletin.

Security of supply center According to the report, the acquisition was preceded by thorough background studies and a commercial evaluation in accordance with the Center for Security of Supply’s normal procurement practice.

“For us, we have done it [sopimuksen] by normal commercial processes. They have stated that they will do it without profit and the price is what they have paid. The price was at a level that made it easy for us to accept their cooperation offer, ”says Rain Mutka.

“The purchase price is paid only when the goods have been transported to Finland. It is a great relief and an extension for us that Finlayson takes the risk of transport, financing and procurement in this way. ”

Over 60 million protectors are a significant amount for the Security of Supply Center. According to Mutka, the Security of Supply Center aims to source at least 50 million items of protection from China at a time.

According to Mutka, the Huoltovarmuuskeskus has been cooperating with large Finnish companies operating in China since the spring. Companies have been involved in various ways in finding factories capable of manufacturing guards, negotiating procurement, building logistics chains and assisting with transportation issues.

According to Mutka, the co-operation with Finnish companies has been beneficial for the Center for Security of Supply and Finland.

“Companies have provided resources for this use, and we think it’s valuable. It will directly benefit and help Finland. It has brought a perspective to the Chinese market that would not necessarily have been achieved on this schedule and to this extent, ”Mutka says.

First The protective batch delivered by Finlayson will arrive in Finland by air freight in the coming weeks. The rest will be transported by sea later in the fall.

The protective equipment goes to the Security Security Center’s security warehouse, from where it is at some point distributed to health care personnel.

The Security of Supply Center says that during the autumn it will move from direct purchases to tenders in the procurement of protective equipment.