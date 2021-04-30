Procurement of fighter jets Minister of Defense Kaikkonen from the fighter race: We respect the opportunity for sellers to tell or not to tell about the number of aircraft

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) will not demand that the number of aircraft offered be disclosed publicly. The offers are about the whole, not just the number of machines, he emphasizes.

Finnish history The largest arms trade entered its final phase this week, when all five competing fighter manufacturers submitted their final and binding offers as Finland’s new multi-purpose fighter.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) says it is pleased that all bidders stayed involved in the race until the end.

“The competition is clearly fierce. Everyone wants to win this race, and it’s obviously a good thing for the buyer, ”he says.

The Minister did not comment on the content of the offers received so far. The Defense Administration does not take a position on them in public at all before the decision-making phase.

“I know the offers have evolved along the way. Tenderers have also been consulted on Finland’s needs, and of course all five try to take them into account as well as possible. I think we will definitely have five good, albeit different, offers on the table. ”

In the tender featuring the Boeing F / A Super Hornet, Dassault Rafale, Saab Gripen, Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin F-35.

One of these will replace Finland’s current Hornet fighters at the end of their service life. The chosen aircraft is scheduled to fly until the 2060s.

This is a very big solution, both for Finland’s defense and financially.

Some machine manufacturers has told parts the content of their offers to the public, to which they are authorized within certain limits. Between the Department of Defense and fighter jets however, there has been some ambiguity about it, whether sellers can disclose the number of machines offered.

“Obviously there has been some kind of misunderstanding,” says Kaikkonen.

“There are things we don’t want the public to be told, but there’s no obstacle to telling the numbers of machines.”

There has been a public debate about the fact that not all manufacturers provide information. Only Saab and Boeing had reported the number on Friday day.

Kaikkonen does not comment on whether it would be good to state the amounts openly. He emphasizes that the acquisition is a larger entity than the machines themselves, the performance of which is evaluated.

“We respect the ability of salespeople to tell or not to tell the number of machines. I understand that the numbers are interesting, but the number of machines is only one part of the offer, ”he notes.

The Minister believes, as before, that the number of fighters in Finland will remain roughly in the same range as today. Finland has 64 Hornet fighters.

Final a decision on the fighter jets to be acquired is due in November-December this year.

Bids are first evaluated carefully, during which time the process is not made public. There are four areas to be assessed: military performance, cost, security of supply, and industrial cooperation.

Military performance is scored, other areas are either approved or rejected according to set criteria. In other words, a candidate may drop out of the race during the process before the final performance evaluation.

In practice, the final scoring is done in a kind of war game. It assesses how the defense would work with each machine and its systems in the Finnish operating environment. The Defense Forces are to present the winner of the performance evaluation as Finland’s new fighter.

Kaikkonen it remains to present the fighter acquisition to the government after the Defense Forces proposal. At this stage, safety policy considerations are still being made regarding the choice of machine.

For all of them, an important safety policy consideration has been made when selecting the types of aircraft already involved. He emphasizes that the countries behind all the machines involved in the race are Finland’s key defense partners. There are Swedish, French, pan-European British-powered and two US planes involved.

“Security policy aspects can still be looked at in the final stages, but I would say that the most important security policy consideration has already been made at the beginning of the project.”

Fighter shops The price cap has been set at EUR 10 billion, of which more than nine billion is spent on the acquisition itself and the rest on the commissioning of machinery in Finland.

On top of this, the costs come from the use of the machines, i.e. the so-called life cycle costs. This amount is paid from the defense budget and has a ceiling of 10% of annual expenditure, ie around EUR 250 million.

In addition, the price is increased by separate lifecycle upgrades and possibly so-called index increases and exchange rate changes if the machine to be purchased were in another currency. Kaikkonen estimates that there will be at least another similar pot or more on top of the EUR 10 billion acquisition.

“The final answer can only be given after thirty years.”

In any case, the scale of the whole trade is quite different from those of the couple hundreds of millions of which the government recently quarreled in a frame dispute the deteriorating public finances of the interest rate crisis. Kaikkonen says that postponing fighter procurement or otherwise re-evaluating has no longer been in the government’s discussions.

“We can’t afford not to take care of our defense. It is clear that Finland needs a functioning and modern defense force. ”

When choosing machines, attention is paid to operating costs, but costs are not a decisive factor if the offers fit within the given limits, Kaikkonen says.

“After that, the emphasis is on performance comparison. That is the main criterion in the proposal that the Defense Forces are preparing for their proposal. ”

