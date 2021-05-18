Almost six months after the half sanction in the Senate of the bill of the Proxy, the ruling party will take the first step in Deputies this Tuesday, with the signing of the opinion in commissions. To try to get the votes in the venue, the Frente de Todos will announce a series of changes – endorsed by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria – to attenuate the text that, if approved with modifications, must return to the upper house.

The opposition assures that they are “cosmetic” touches that do not address the underlying issue, and indicate that “the search for impunity” is not modified.

The basic points will remain the same: the attorney general’s mandate is reduced to five years – today it is for life; to elect him an absolute majority will be required instead of the two thirds currently in force; to remove him, a political trial will not be necessary; and the system is changed to replace it in case of vacancy.

However, several modifications will be made. Among them, the Bicameral commission of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Congress – with a pro-government majority – that with the text of the Senate, gained more weight in the decisions of the body, will be reduced, to the point that Soria himself pointed out that he had to “balance” his powers.

One of the modifications will be made around the procedure in case of vacancy; a main axis since the attorney is currently vacant and the attorney Eduardo Casal is interim. The current law establishes that in case of license or resignation of the holder – as was in the case of Alejandra Gils Carbó – the oldest prosecutor assumes. And that’s Casal.

But if the Casal reform is approved it will be automatically removed. The text approved in the Senate states that in case of vacancy, the interim will be appointed directly by the Bicameral Commission of the Public Ministry, which has a majority of the Frente de Todos.

Deputies will modify this point of the project to give Alberto Fernández participation: the interim is elected by the President, based on a shortlist proposed by that bicameral.

“It is an overcoming proposal. The designation scheme of the attorney and the general defender is respected, which implies precisely the necessary participation of the PEN with the agreement of the Senate through the Bicameral Commission,” they point out from the Frente de Todos.

In addition, it is suggested that internship cannot last more than six months and, to give women greater possibilities, the requirement of 10 years of seniority as a prosecutor is reduced to five years. Only 18% of prosecutors are women, and most are less than 10 years old.

For Together for Change, the order of surrogacy must already be stipulated by law. “It has to be clear. Whether it be with a shortlist or not, it’s the same, they choose those they want,” they sentence.

On the other hand, the integration of the Trial Court; a point highly questioned as it is key to the removal of prosecutors.

The Senate bill established that 3 of the 7 members would be legislators of the Bicameral Public Prosecutor’s Office (two for the majority and one for the minority) and that one of them will preside over the Court.

The modification of Soria in Deputies reduces to 2 the number of members of the Bicameral, and adds one more prosecutor, in what he considered a more “balanced” composition. And it proposes that the presidency be appointed by lottery with rotation every six months

In turn, although it maintains the number of 4 present to reach a quorum and sit in session, it raises to an absolute majority (half plus one of the votes) the requirement to make decisions and the need for two-thirds for the removal of a prosecutor.

