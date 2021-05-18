In the prior to the signing of the opinion, the ruling party it still does not have enough numbers to get 129 deputies to sit in their seats and give the necessary quorum to enable the treatment on the premises.

The Frente de Todos has 118 legislators of its own and needs 11 allies to reach a quorum. But the accessions turn uphill and the FdT is between four and six legislators to reach it. This Tuesday, the Left, the people of Cordoba who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti and Luis Di Giácomo from Rio Negro ratified that they will not accompany.

“As we have been saying, we are not going to give a quorum, we are not going to sign an opinion and in the event that they achieve a quorum we are going to vote negatively. In Córdoba all the reforms that were carried out were by consensus and this is what we demand against a discussion of this tenor “, sentenced the Córdoba Federal block in a brief statement via social networks.

This bench has four members – Carlos Gutiérrez, Alejandra Vigo, Paulo Cassinerio and Claudia Márquez – and is part of the 11-member Federal Interblock led by Eduardo “Bali” Bucca who also he removed himself from the initiative on Monday.

“We were not able to establish basic consensus on health parameters for decision-making. What reform of the public prosecutor’s office could we do in these circumstances?”, Bucca sentenced.

In that inter-block, the first to mark their rejection had been the three Lavagnist legislators: Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez, Graciela Camaño and Jorge Sarghini. “The political forces whose leaders are prosecuted cannot resolve the reforms that the Justice service needs to improve its functioning,” they also sentenced.

For his part, Andres Zottos (Justicialismo) did not speak but retweeted Bucca’s rejection message. The Santa Fe Luis Contigiani (Civic and Social Progressive Front) and Enrique Estévez (Socialism), will not accompany either.

“We are against and we are not going to provide a quorum for the treatment of the reform project of the Public Prosecutor’s Office because the changes promoted by the ruling party can function as a tool of political pressure towards the prosecutors, violating the division of powers,” said Estévez.

For his part, Contigiani stated: “Months ago I expressed that the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office requires a high consensus and legitimacy. While the priority is to take care of ourselves, strengthen the role of the State, fight against the pandemic, help those who suffer most, lift the economy”

Months ago I expressed that the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office requires a high consensus and legitimacy.

For its part, minutes before the committee meeting to rule on the project, the Left also announced that it will not accompany or give a quorum.

“The MPF reform law proposed by the ruling party implies greater control of the current government over the attorney general and justice. The macrismo promoted an almost identical project in 2017. We are going to reject it as we did at the time and we will not contribute to the quorum, “announced Nicolás del Caño (PTS).

The legislator also recalled that in 2017, during the Cambiemos government, the PRO senator, Federico Pinedo, had also presented a bill to cut the attorney general’s mandate and cut the majority to appoint him.

Carlos Giordano (Socialist Left) spoke along the same lines. “We reject the government’s project, we are not going to give a quorum for it and we say that the judges and prosecutors have to be elected by popular vote; their lifetime positions must be terminated; they must win as a school principal and the trial by jury has to be implemented ”, she affirmed.

For his part, Luis Di Giácomo from Rio Negro ratified this Tuesday that he will not give a quorum or vote on the bill, despite the fact that the senator of his space Alberto Weretilneck was one of the authors of the rule in the Upper House.

However, the inauguration of Martín Soria as Minister of Justice – an old provincial enemy of his political force – changed the situation. “I said it in March and I continue to think the same,” said Di Giacomo, recalling his words at the time when he announced that they would not accompany any judicial reform while Soria is minister.

“The appointment of Martín Soria, without training or experience in judicial matters, a serial complainant without grounds, quarrelsome and confrontational appears to be more in line with intentions to interfere and pressure all justice than to reach reforms for the benefit of the whole”, had declared.

His other five colleagues from the Federal Unit and Equity Interblock led by José Luis Ramón from Mendoza are inclined to accompany him.

The Federal Action block -of Felipe Alvarez and Antonio Carambia- did not pronounce. Neither were the monoblocks of Beatriz Avila and Alma Sapag, although they would also be inclined towards rejection.