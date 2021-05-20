In the midst of the bids in Congress for the reform of the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the attempt by the ruling party to reach a quorum in Deputies with allies, Together for Change decided to make visible the legislators who could accompany the Frente de Todos to enable the opening of the session. Within that group there are four who joined the opposition coalition and left the interblock after taking office. The radical Alvaro de Lamadrid presented a project in which he asked for the “Exclusion due to moral inability of the defectors.”

It is a draft declaration, in which the deputy for the City proposes a “Repudiation of political transfuguism” of the legislators elected by a party or political space and then “leave the same as a separate bloc.” In the fundamentals, Lamadrid alludes to the debate for the reform of the Public Ministry and promotes a sanction.

“They have betrayed the mandate received, since citizens choose political parties and spaces that adhere to values ​​and principles. This political fraud should not be ignored, the legislative body has powers to sanction these unseemly conduct that border on crime, are morally unskilled, to occupy the bank ”, says the radical.

The Frente de Todos advanced with the opinion of the reform to lower the requirements to appoint the Procurator (from two thirds of the Senate to a special majority), although its greatest challenge to approve the project will be to reach 129 presences in the precinct to open the debate . The ruling bloc has 118 deputies and among the 11 that are missing, it has already added José Luis Ramón (accompanied the opinion) and seeks the endorsement of four deputies who joined Together for Change and they left the space: Pablo Ansaloni, Antonio Carambia, Felipe Alvarez and Beatriz Avila.

“They disappointed the electorate, they betrayed their trust and the democratic system that allowed them access to representation. They must return their bank“Said De Lamadrid, and also pointed out to Ramón:” He ran for elections with the legality of the Intransigent Party, despite signing that it does not coincide with the postulates of said organization, and instead he has been affiliated with the UCR since 1983. A cambaleche that, it seems, aims to take advantage of opportunities to bring water to your own mill”.

Ramón defended himself against the accusations during the committee plenary on Tuesday. “What is being a traitor to the Fatherland? Studying a topic to see what modification can occur in a project that will improve the quality of life of thousands of people? The idea is tightening, “said the Mendoza, and replied to members of Together for Change:” (Mario) Negri, (Jorge) Enríquez, (Patricia) Bullrich and all those who have manifested the ‘treason to the Homeland’ they’re going to have to explain it somewhere else or retract it. “

Look also