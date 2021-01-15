Procurement KKV remarked to Salo that the city did not comply with the procurement law when commissioning the construction work

According to the agency, the city of Salo did not act in accordance with the Procurement Act when it acquired hourly construction work in 2019–2020.

Competitive- and the Consumer Agency (KKV) has issued a notice of non-compliance with the Public Procurement Act to the City of Salo. The note concerns the city’s operations in 2019–2020, when it commissioned construction work in violation of the Procurement Act.

In 2017, the City of Salo tendered for the hourly work on the construction contracts and made a framework agreement for it, according to the terms of which the construction work had to be procured from selected contractors. The framework agreement was valid until the end of 2018, but it was possible to extend it in 2019 as well.

According to KKV, the City of Salo acted contrary to the terms of that framework agreement, since it also obtained construction work from suppliers other than those selected for the agreement for more than EUR 100 000. Procurement of hourly work also continued in 2020, when the framework agreement was no longer in force.

Hourly work according to the agency, was procured in 2020 for a total of approximately EUR 230,000 without a tender in accordance with the Procurement Act. The city of Salo justified the delay in the new tender, for example, by the coronavirus situation, the agency’s press release states.

“Contract management is extremely important in public procurement so that the contracting entity can monitor when tendered contracts are coming to an end and start preparing a new tender in time,” says the specialist. Emmi Silvo says in KKV’s press release.

Salon the city conducted its own internal audit of procurement, which identified problems.

According to the city’s report, the contracts had not been contracted with suppliers, for example, and had not been re-tendered at the end of the contract period.

According to the agency’s decision, the hourly work was related to construction and technical repairs of various properties in the city of Salo.