Procurement Code, 10 offers for jobs up to 1 million. New rules

The government into cabinet has given the green light, among other measures, also to the new one Procurement Codea reform destined to radically change the current ones rules in force, also in view of the Pnrrto try not to lose the European funds And to accelerate the procedures. With this new reform they will be without race about the 98% of public works scheduled. “As promised, after years of waiting, on my proposal – claims the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini and Corriere della Sera reports it – the CDM has approved the new public procurement code. Less bureaucracyless waste of time, more confidence in businesses and mayors, business trust of the territories, to even the smallest and artisan enterprises. It means more construction sitesmore work and more safety throughout Italy”. Five books, 229 articles and 36 annexes: make up the new procurement code. The legislative decree which implements the delegation to the government has been approved.

Deregulation, speeding up of the procedures are the objectives of the reform, among other things required by the Pnrr. From the January 1, 2024 – continues the Corriere – the digitization of procurement, with the creation of a database and an interconnected system between all the subjects and the contracting stations that manage public works. For works up to Community threshold of 5.3 million euro the tender procedures are envisaged as residual with respect to the negotiation ones (invitation to 10 offers for jobs up to 1 million euros and 20 offers up to 2.3 million euros). Against deregulation, they go down on April 1st in the square Fillea-Cgil and Feneal-Uil.

