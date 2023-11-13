Genoa – An anonymous source contacted the Prosecutor’s Office afterwards the blitz carried out by Finance last Monday in the Municipality, when the Fiamme Gialle acquired documents as part of an investigation for abuse of office (against unknown persons) for two suspicious contracts: the one for the renovation of Villa La Fortezza in Sampierdarena and the one for the construction of the new Nervi marina. In the following days a “crow” contacted the investigators, writing to various addresses including the official address of the prosecutor Walter Cotugno, owner of the file, and of his assistant, as well as to the Municipality itself. In the writings we start from the events of Sampierdarena and Nervi, but a real “system” of rigged assignments, always the prerogative of the same circle of companies, sometimes following very dubious procedures and with the connivance of public officials de facto close to the builders. It is not known what weight the investigators will give to these reports, which are very detailed and yet anonymous, therefore not usable as formal crime news, but there is no doubt that they have in turn generated other investigations.

The counter-complaints

Two emails were in fact sent from an ad hoc address, which however evokes in the name the Brc company, from whose official complaint the investigation into the Fortezza and the marina was born. «We – the company communicated through the lawyer Stefano Savi – wrote what we had to say in a certified report. That address doesn’t belong to us.” Subsequently, Brc again turned to the postal police, so that they could trace as soon as possible the anonymous source, by which the builders believed they had been damaged. Instead, hypothesize the crime of slander to his own detriment one of the municipal officials cited by the anonymous person. And the public employee in turn relied on a trusted lawyer. The municipality of Genoa intends to take the same road, as confirmed by the deputy mayor and councilor for public works Pietro Piciocchi, who viewed the emails: «Inside there are only falsehoods, which risk ruining the reputation of respectable people. Therefore the administration will present a formal complaint.”

The finance blitz in Tursi

The most relevant contract that came under the scrutiny of the magistrates in the vein that has currently had a judicial imprimatur, is that for the restoration of Villa Grimaldi in Sampierdarena, specifically of the exterior of the property in question, completed some time ago for a cost of 2 .3 million. The race, based on the criterion of the most economically advantageous offer, it was won by TecnoEdile, without any disputes arising later. The company, contacted by Secolo XIX, she says she is calm, describes that assignment as very linear and was not affected by any reconnaissance by the financiers. Villa Grimaldi, we remember, was built in the sixteenth century. In recent times it had been occupied by school classrooms until 2008, but the huge maintenance costs had finally led to the decision to abandon it and it was then subjected to multiple restorations, with the aim of hosting cultural institutions.

The other saleswoman on which the Fiamme Gialle are working, to understand whether there had been any suspicious behavior on the part of the body that entrusted it, i.e. the Municipality itself, was undoubtedly more eventful. This is 1.9 million euros for the construction, as mentioned, of the new Nervi marina, which has changed the face of the neighborhood and was inaugurated in August 2021. The tender was won by a consortium led by Brc spa (which had also participated in the tender for Sampierderena, without obtaining the assignment) and also composed of Agnese Costruzioni spa and Edilizia Innovativa srl. But the judging commission he had subsequently ousted them, noting some “anomalies” in the expense receipts. Another temporary business association was therefore entrusted with the construction, called the Stable Consortium for infrastructures, made up of Sirce spa, Tre Colli spa and Icam srl. Also in this case the winners have not been challenged by the investigators nor have they been affected by visits from the Finance Department to their offices, and they insist on the regularity of the procedures they followed to participate in the tender. The military of the economic-financial police unit, led by Colonel Andrea Fiducia, in the Municipality they first asked for clarifications from the figure of the so-called Rup (Single Person Responsible for the Procedure) who oversaw the administrative process.