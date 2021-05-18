If the modification of the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that promotes Kirchnerism is approved, that norm will be challenged in court immediately. The Magistrates Association will raise the unconstitutionality of the law, which seeks to modify the selection mechanism of the Attorney General, the composition of the jury for trials against prosecutors and, in the event of vacancy, how a prosecutor’s office will be covered. The Association of Prosecutors has already expressed its rejection of these changes, as well as other legal organizations.

The situation on which the ruling party in Congress seeks to advance has the members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) on alert. This Monday, the public letter of Judge Daniel Rafecas – candidate of President Alberto Fernández to fill the position of Attorney General – was surprised in which he warned that to prevent the election of the chief prosecutor from being through a broad consensus, that is, respecting the two thirds that is required under current law, will desist from the application.

For many of the members of the MPF, the proposal is one more endorsement of what has already been manifested from various Bar Associations, the Association of Prosecutors and also from the opposition arc: the serious institutional situation that will be created in case the project of Kirchnerism progresses in Congress.

Rafecas’ message came within hours of Deputies debating the amendment to the Public Prosecutor’s Office law, which will impact 350 prosecutors from all over the country who work in different jurisdictions.

The situation has another aggravating factor: the MPF has 30% of its vacant positions, while in the country progress is made towards the accusatory system that gives them greater prominence during the investigations and that, therefore, demands more personnel in the prosecutor’s offices.

The fact is that these 350 prosecutors do not have a head since Alejandra Gils Carbó resigned. The government of Mauricio Macri did not obtain the necessary political agreement to appoint its candidate –Inés Weinberg de Roca– and Alberto Fernández also failed in his attempt to appoint Rafecas, due to the lack of support within the Frente de Todos itself.

The reform promoted by Kirchnerism seeks modify the composition of the prosecutors’ trial court giving more weight to legislators. It is also granted to the bicameral commission of control and monitoring of the Public Prosecutor’s Office the power to elect the interim attorney in case of vacancy (something that in the present is covered respecting the law that orders that it must be covered with one of the attorneys before the Court), and on the other hand changes the form of election of the chief prosecutor, which could be done with the simple majority of the Senate votes instead of the two-thirds currently required.

The Association of Magistrates that presides Marcelo Gallo Tagle He anticipated that, if the project is approved, the entity will go to court in federal administrative litigation to claim its unconstitutionality. This did not happen, it would not be the first time. Sources of the Attorney General cite as an example the resistance to the law of “democratization of Justice” voted in 2013, and that the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional.

The situation faced with the modification of the MPF law led to a pronouncement by the Latin American Federation of Prosecutors, who expressed “his deep concern in view of the repeated claim of some political powers in the region to undermine the independence and impartiality of justice operators, forming legislative bills that ignore that ‘judicial independence’ constitutes a human right, protected in Article XXVI of the American Declaration of Rights and Duties of Man and in Article 8.1 of the American Convention on Human Rights “.

This Tuesday, in his role as a member of the Council of the Magistracy and head of the Buenos Aires Bar Association, Juan Pablo Zanetta argued that the proposed amendments to the organic law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office “affect their independence and autonomy. Reducing the majorities necessary for the appointment of the Attorney General takes away from this official the legitimacy necessary to carry out the criminal policy of the State. “On the other hand, the powers that will be granted to the Permanent Bicameral Commission for Monitoring and Control Public in the appointment of the Attorney in case of vacancy and in the integration of the Jury of Prosecution to remove the members of the Public Ministry, were classified by the AABA as an ‘inadmissible meddling’.

They understand that under this criterion “the political interference of an organ that is of control and not of management is increased, and the presence of the legal profession in the conformation of the Court of Prosecution is diminished. All of this affects the independence that the members of the Public Ministry “.

